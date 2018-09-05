Musa leaves Sabah again, less than 10 hours after arriving (VIDEO)

Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) walks from his vehicle to his private plane. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 ― Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman flew back out of Sabah tonight, half a day after touching down in his home state following an absence of more than three months.

Musa left in the same private Bombardier jet he arrived in earlier today for Kuala Lumpur at around 10pm.

Earlier, he was at his home in Luyang surrounded by party supporters after taking his oath as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman at the State Legislative Assembly building.

He arrived at Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 9.30pm surrounded by half a dozen bodyguards and used his walking stick to walk up to the tarmac and the plane.

He gave a final wave to the 100-odd supporters who were at the airport to see him off and smiled at their finals chants of “Hidup Tan Sri” (long live Tan Sri).

He also did not reply reporters’ questions on why he was leaving so soon and when he would return.

A source in Musa’s camp said that the former Umno state chief would be seeking further medical attention in Kuala Lumpur.

Another source said that he would be meeting with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officials in the capital and not in the state.

“He doesn’t want to be under Shafie’s radar here,” he said, referring to Sabah chief minister and Musa’s political arch rival Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.