Trump suggests libel laws be changed after bombshell book

In this file photo, Bob Woodward arrives for a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on January 3, 2017 in New York. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 — President Donald Trump responded today to a damning book about his presidency by journalist Bob Woodward by suggesting that Congress change US libel laws.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” Trump tweeted.

“Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?”

The tweet was Trump’s latest reaction to “Fear,” Woodward’s account of a “crazytown” White House in the grip of an angry, unhinged president whose aides scurry to keep him from blundering into war and other disasters.

Trump yesterday attacked the book, set for release September 11, as “a con on the public” and suggested it was timed to impact the November midterm elections.

Woodward’s detailed account, while not the first unflattering portrayal of Trump’s turbulent presidency, carries special resonance in part because of the author’s central role in exposing the Watergate crimes that led to the resignation of former president Richard Nixon in 1974. — AFP