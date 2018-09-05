Europe name Casey, Garcia, Poulter and Stenson as Ryder Cup wildcards

England’s Poulter has returned to form this year after missing the 2016 defeat by the United States at Hazeltine. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 5 — Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn loaded his team with experience when he announced Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wildcards for this month’s match against the US in Paris.

Eight players, including five rookies, had already guaranteed their places on the team through the European and World Points standings.

Europe are attempting to win back the trophy after being well-beaten at Hazeltine National in Minnesota in 2016 — their first loss in the biennial match since 2008.

The 42nd Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National in Paris from September 28-30.

Full team: Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson. — Reuters