US trade deficit surges in July on record imports

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 ― The US trade deficit surged to US$50.1 billion (RM208 billion) in July on record imports that created burgeoning gaps with trading partners in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies, according to government data released today.

And with US goods facing retaliatory tariffs in many countries, exports dropped sharply that month, the Commerce Department reported.

The difference between imports and exports of goods and services jumped more than US$4 billion, an increase of 9.5 per cent, to US$50.1 billion ― just a few hundred million shy of the consensus forecast among economists.

It was the second consecutive month that saw the deficit widen, following the surge of exports in May meant to outrun tariffs imposed in US markets abroad.

The figures do not bode well for growth in the second quarter, although other economic indicators point to healthy demand and expanding GDP.

It was also a month of multiple records in the trade data: imports of goods and services were the highest ever, as were service exports.

In addition, the deficits with China and the European Union ― two of Trump’s favorite trade villains ― hit all-time highs, contrary to the stated goals of his trade confrontations.

Record gaps

The US president has imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from key trading partners, as well as punitive duties on US$50 billion in annual imports from China, with the possibility that another US$200 billion will be targeted as soon as this week.

The deficit with Canada also widened, according to the report released shortly before Washington and Ottawa were due to resume talks aimed at salvaging the North American Free Trade Agreement as a three-nation pact with Mexico.

US imports in July rose 0.9 per cent to US$261.2 billion, the highest ever, including record purchases of both goods and services.

Exports fell one per cent to US$211.1 billion, including record shipments of industrial supplies and petroleum, while sales of soybeans ― subject to Chinese retaliatory tariffs ― dropped by US$700 million.

Imports of petroleum hit the highest level in four years at US$23.6 billion, on the highest price in four years of an average US$64.63 a barrel.

Exports and imports of auto imports both rose, but the volatile aircraft category dropped US$1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the trade gap with China jumped to a record US$36.8 billion, not seasonally adjusted, the deficit with the EU hit a record US$17.6 billion, and the deficit with Canada jumped by US$1 billion to US$3.1 billion.

In contrast, the deficit with Mexico narrowed to US$5.5 billion, a nearly US$2 billion decline ― although the total is up for the first seven months of the year. ― AFP