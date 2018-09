A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Prime Minister Theresa May as she makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons in London, September, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 5 — A nerve agent attack on a Russian former spy and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England, was probably a message to other Russians living overseas, British Prime Minister Theresa May said today.

“I suspect that they wanted to give a message to those Russians who were living elsewhere who had been involved in matters relating to the Russian state,” May told parliament. “But it is up to the Russians to explain what happened in Salisbury.” — Reuters