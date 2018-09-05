Christina Ricci, Christopher Walken headline ‘Percy’

Christina Ricci broke through with childhood roles in ‘Casper’ and ‘The Addams Family’ and has been acclaimed for performances in ‘The Opposite of Sex’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Farming drama Percy has found its leads in Sleepy Hollow co-stars Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci.

Walken stars as a farmer entangled in legal proceedings when he finds that genetically modified plants are growing in his fields.

The film is based on a 1998 court case between biotech giant Monsanto and Canadian canola farmer Percy Schmeiser.

Monsanto argued that Schmeiser should have had a license in order to intentionally grow one of its patented varieties of canola plant that had originally made its way into his fields by other means.

Schmeiser has appeared in several documentaries as a result, but Percy will be the first feature film to portray the legal battle.

With Walken installed in the title role, Ricci is to play Rebecca Salcau, who advocates against the use of Genetically Modified Organisms.

Clark Johnson is known for his work as an actor and a director; he has performed double duty on TV series The Wire, Homeland, The Shield and feature film S.W.A.T.

In addition to Percy, he has Netflix rediscovery drama Juanita in the pipeline, based on Sheila Williams’ novel Dancing on the Edge of the Roof, and starring Alfre Woodard of Steel Magnolias and True Blood.

Christopher Walken appears in family comedy The War with Grandpa opposite Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle, which is due to begin international distribution towards the end of 2018, and is involved with art theft thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy, currently in development.

Christina Ricci is to anchor one-night stand drama 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up and leads historical mental asylum exposé Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story. — AFP-Relaxnews