Maszlee not qualified to be IIUM president, says Umno veep

Khaled said he hoped the government, the ministry and Maszlee himself would reconsider his appointment, as there are other more capable and qualified candidates for the post.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 5 — Umno vice-president Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin has joined the chorus of disapproval over the recent appointment of Education Minister Maszlee Malik as the seventh president of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

He said he considered the appointment to be unreasonable as it appears to be part of a systematic effort to ensure political appointees from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have a hold on universities and educational institutions in the country.

“He is neither a qualified administrator, nor does he have an impressive and excellent administrative record,” Khaled said in a statement.

He claimed that in the first 100 days as education minister, Maszlee had proven incapable of providing professional leadership that inspires confidence.

“Among the issues is changing the colour of school shoes, his dithering stance on government funding for independent Chinese schools, and proposing the sale of car registration numbers as a means of funding universities.

“This indicates his failure to prioritise issues, inconsistency, carelessness, quick to bow under pressure and trivialising the functions of higher education institutions,” Khaled said.

Even if Maszlee was an efficient administrator, he said it is improper to install someone with vested political interests as part of the administration of an independent public university as it runs contrary to the values of academic freedom across party and ideological lines.

“An esteemed institution such as IIUM must be led seriously with focus and vision, so as to ensure it can become an excellent international university and fulfil its mandate.

“Not just for Malaysia, but the Islamic world places high hopes upon IIUM. It should not be steered by someone who cannot give undivided time and attention to its expansion and prestige,” Khaled said.

He said he hoped the government, the ministry and Maszlee himself would reconsider his appointment, as there are other more capable and qualified candidates for the post.

Maszlee’s appointment as IIUM president came under fire from both PH and Opposition figures, on the grounds that it is a clear conflict of interest.

Following the criticism, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who is Maszlee’s special adviser in the ministry, told The Star earlier today that Maszlee’s appointment was made by the Sultan of Pahang and that the Ruler made his choice as the constitutional head of the university.