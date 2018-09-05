Selangor announces new PAC, select committee line-up

Rizam Ismail will be a member of both the PAC and Selcat. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — Selangor Opposition leader Rizam Ismail will hold two top positions in the state legislative assembly, including the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He was also appointed a member of the Select Committee on Competency, Accountability and Transparency (Selcat) today.

This was announced by Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari after tabling the amendment to the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 and the Syariah Court Civil Procedure (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

The other two reps who will also have a role to play in both the PAC and Selcat are DAP’s Elizabeth Wong (Bukit Lanjan) and PKR’s Saari Sungib (Hulu Kelang)

PAS’ Sijangkang’s Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Khairie was appointed as a Selcat member.

Other members of the PAC are Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi (PKR), Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew (DAP), Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei (DAP) and Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli (PPBM)

Meanwhile, the new Selcat line-up will be headed by state assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim, who is also Sekinchan rep.

He will be joined by Paya Jaras assemblyman Khairuddin Othman (PKR) and Banting assemblyman Lau Weng San (DAP).