Evolution of Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ focus of upcoming EP (VIDEO)

Blondie in concert at the Dunstable Civic, Bedfordshire in February 1978. — Shutterstock pic via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Ahead of a career-spanning box set due out next year, Blondie is set to release a six-track EP tracking the four-year evolution of the band’s iconic hit Heart of Glass.

Out October 26, the six-track EP will feature the best-known version of the track along with scratch tracks, demos, disco mixes and instrumentals that serve to explore the “sonic saga” behind the hit.

Debbie Harry and the other members of Blondie contribute stories for the EP, which, in addition to six distinct versions of the track, features a long essay as well as reimagined art by Shepard Fairey.

Heart of Glass was originally referred to as The Disco Song, explains guitarist and co-writer Chris Stein, who brought the song to Harry in 1974. “We’d tried it as a ballad, as reggae, but it never quite worked.”

It was only through a series of interventions, changes and new approaches that the song transformed into the era-defining hit it ultimately became, a story that is told in full on the EP.

Heart of Glass will be released as a deluxe 12” EP and on digital formats October 26. It serves as kind of teaser for Blondie: The Complete Studio Recordings 1975-1982, due in the autumn of 2019.

The EP’s track listing follows:

1. Heart of Glass (Long Version)

2. Heart of Glass (Basic Track)

3. Heart of Glass (A Shep Pettibone Mix)

4. The Disco Song (1975)

5. Once I Had A Love (1978)

6. Heart of Glass (Instrumental) — AFP-Relaxnews