Terengganu storm divine retribution for public caning? Nonsense, says exco

A man wades through flood waters to get to the relief centre in Hulu Terengganu. On Monday afternoon, a massive storm hit Terengganu, damaging thousands of homes across the state. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― The recent storm that wreaked havoc in Terengganu was merely a test from God, two state executive councillors (exco) claimed today as reported by The Star.

The state chairman of tourism, culture and information technology, Ariffin Deraman, downplayed that it was divine punishment against the state for publicly caning two women found guilty for lesbian sex.

“It is only when vice is committed that we suffer God’s wrath, not when we follow his word. Such a notion does not make sense,” he was quoted saying.

He was backed by the chairman of welfare, women and family development, and national unity, Hanafiah Mat, who explained that it was just caused by transition in the monsoon winds.

“This transition has caused storms in several parts of the state affecting areas from Kemaman to Setiu.

“This has been happening since August 3, even before there was any mention of the caning the women,” he reportedly said.

On Monday afternoon, a massive storm hit Terengganu, damaging thousands of homes across the state.

The storm came just hours after two women found guilty for attempting to have lesbian sex were caned six times at the Terengganu Syariah Court, as around 100 members of the public watched the punishment being carried out.