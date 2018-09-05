Jack Black’s rock band, Tenacious D, has a new album coming November

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Jack Black and Kyle Gass are back with a new album called Post-Apocalypto.
The rock duo’s latest album, Post-Apocalypto, will be accompanied by a YouTube series of the same name.
The six-episode animated series lands September 28 and was drawn by Jack Black.
Each episode will preview a different track from the album ahead of its release, November 2.
The series will feature the two musicians in a chaotic world of destruction following the explosion of an atomic bomb. Pitchfork reports series highlights include “an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, [and] a space adventure.” — AFP-Relaxnews