Shop sells grey cakes for depression and mental health awareness

The KL Depressed Cake Shop 2018 will be appearing on September 16 from 3pm to 10pm at Lucky Bo, Bangsar. ― Picture via Facebook/The KL Depressed Cake Shop 2018

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 ― The KL Depressed Cake Shop, a pop-up bakery that sells cakes to raise awareness of mental health issues is back.

Call it a charity bake sale if you like but the concept is simple — the one-of-a-kind bakeshop sells grey cakes to raise funds for mental health charities.

The event also aims to shatter the stigma attached to mental health issues.

“These grey cakes will represent what depression may look like in a cake. It may be grey or sombre on the outside hiding a rainbow on the inside.

“It could be bright on the outside but sad on the inside as many people who suffer from depression and other mental health issues struggle with that cheerful mask they put on daily,” according to the KL Depressed Cake Shop 2018 Facebook page.

The one-day event will be held on Malaysia Day, September 16 at Lucky Bo, 65 Jalan Bangkung, Bangsar from 3pm to 10pm.

Bakers who previously donated grey cakes in 2013 have been invited to bake for the one-day event again.

The Depressed Cake Shop movement began in the UK in 2013 and was soon adopted by across the globe in the US, Australia, India and Malaysia.

KL Depressed Cake Shop 2018 will donate the funds raised from its grey cake sales to ANGSANAcare, a non-governmental organisation that provides free professional psychotherapy services for underprivileged palliative care children in Malaysia.

In 2013, the KL Depressed Cake Shop raised RM18,000 for the Malaysian Mental Health Association, according to a report by The Star.