Childish Gambino sends two new tracks to fans who bought tour tickets

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, shared two new songs with fans who bought tickets to his upcoming shows. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — The music website Pitchfork reports that the multidisciplinary artist Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, has sent two new tracks to fans who bought tickets to shows in his upcoming “This Is America Tour.”

The two new tracks are called Algorhythm and All Night. Pitchfork refers to a screenshot shared via Reddit, where the musician reportedly states that the two songs are not yet complete but that “... it is important for u to be familiar with them in order to participate, and therefore fully enjoy the experience.”

The artist is due to start his “This is America Tour” September 6 in Atlanta, touring North America in October ahead of dates in Paris, London, Australia and New Zealand.

Donald Glover, who performs music under the name Childish Gambino, recently released two new tracks: Summertime Magic and Feels Like Summer. — AFP-Relaxnews