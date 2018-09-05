Watch: Eminem takes in media criticism in ‘Fall’ video

Eminem released his latest album late last month. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Eminem has shared a new video for Fall that opens on the rapper scrolling through his phone reading media criticism of his 2017 album Revival.

That negative response remains a theme throughout the video, which ends with a foot stomping on a copy of the Revival CD. Before that, Eminem is seen running from a dark figure in the night.

Fall features on the rapper’s new surprise album Kamikaze and features Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, whose participation on the track has been controversial: The singer tweeted, among other things, that he had been in the studio to record a different track and was “not a fan” of the message of Fall.

“Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it,” he wrote.

Produced by Dr Dre and Eminem, the 13-track Kamikaze was released August 30 and features the track Venom, which features on the soundtrack for the superhero movie of the same name, due out October 5. — AFP-Relaxnews