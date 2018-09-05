Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Conjuring’ movies (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Conjuring 2’.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — The team at Screen Junkies return with another cool Honest Trailer and this time they take dab into the supernatural world with The Conjuring movies.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “Meet the Warrens, two of the least funny Ghostbusters, Lorraine is a combination of Doctor Strange and Jean Grey while Ed is also there. Together they will tackle the biggest case of their lives in Conjuring 1 while in Conjuring 2 they will, erm, tackle the other biggest case of their lives.”

They go on to poke fun at the extremely long sequences of tension building silence in the movie and the various spooky sound effects dun slip them either.

The Screen Junkies team have yet again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.