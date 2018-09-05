Public universities generated RM200m from 2013 to 2017

Teo said these local universities produced more than 1,200 research findings during the period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Over 350 research findings of local public universities were successfully marketed with commercialisation value of about RM200 million from 2013 to 2017.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said these local universities produced more than 1,200 research findings during the period.

“This proved that research conducted at the higher education institutions (IPT) is in line with the country’s high priority areas and it has a high impact on society as well as industrial development,” she said during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

She was replying to Senator Engku Naimah Engku Taib on efforts to commercialise findings of research undertaken by public universities.

Teo said collaboration between universities and industries continued to be enhanced to increase the commercialisation of local IPT research findings .

It includes the setting up of a Technology Transfer Office at every local university to identify potential research findings to be commercialised and function as a one-stop centre for industries and investors.

Teo said the ministry also implemented the Public-Private Research Network programme to connect the IPT directly with the industries.

“Since it was launched in February 2015 and until June 2018, the programme has facilitated collaboration between 527 companies and 539 IPT research groups to implement 725 projects,” she said. ― Bernama