Report: Stadium among venues considered for public caning in Kelantan

The administration of Shariah law in the country comes under the jurisdiction of the various states. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 ― The Kelantan government is now exploring other venues for public caning, including a stadium, a news portal reported.

Malaysiakini quoted Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob as saying that public caning can now be carried out after an amendment to the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 was passed last year.

“Among the suggestions (on where to carry out the caning) were in a closed hall, within the compound of a mosque or a stadium,” Ahmad said in the report.

Public caning has made headlines after two women found guilty of attempting to have lesbian sex were caned six times in public at the Terengganu Syariah Court on Monday with around 100 people watching.

Various civil groups have come out strongly to protest the public caning with some even labelling the caning as ‘barbaric.’

The administration of Shariah law in the country comes under the jurisdiction of the various states.