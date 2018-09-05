Musa finally sworn in as assemblyman

Tan Sri Musa Aman stumbles on the escalator going up to the Speaker’s office at the State Legislative Assembly in Kota Kinabalu September 5, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 ― Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman was sworn in at the state legislative assembly here as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman today, six days ahead of his September 11 deadline.

He took his oath of office in front of Speaker Datuk Syed Abbas Syed Ali at 3.30pm.

Musa arrived at the State Legislative Assembly building at 1.25pm, straight from the airport, but had to wait in his car for about an hour as the Speaker was not in the office.

Wearing a dark grey suit, black songkok and sporting a white beard, the 67-year-old used a walking stick as he was helped out of his vehicle at about 2.15pm and ushered up the elevator to the Speaker’s office.

He stumbled on the escalator going up, which had stopped for a while, but was steadied by his aides.

Musa flew in from Kuala Lumpur aboard a private jet and landed at Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport shortly after noon today, some 112 days after he left the state after being muscled out of his post as chief minister.

He had been absent for three consecutive State Assembly sittings and according to the State Constitution, had to be sworn in by September 11, 120 days from the first sitting, or lose his Sungai Sibuga seat.