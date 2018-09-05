I’m not a fugitive, says Musa after taking oath

Musa (centre) said he came back to fulfill his duties as an elected representative. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 ― Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said that his return to Sabah was proof that he was not running away from the authorities.

Fresh from taking his oath as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman today, Musa said he came back to fulfill his duties as an elected representative.

“I have to emphasise, I’m not a fugitive and I never intended to stay away and run from the authorities like how I’m being portrayed in social media,” he told a press conference.

“I have extended my full cooperation to the authorities in Kuala Lumpur and will continue to do so,” he said, adding that he has been away due to a “grave medical condition”.

Musa, who appeared visibly solemn with shaky hands as he held on to his prepared statement, said he defied the advice of his doctors to return to Sabah but declined to reveal what his health condition was.

Musa also thanked the Speaker for understanding his “circumstances” and granting him an audience to fulfil his duties as a member of the state legislative assembly.

“I am a son of Sabah and have been serving my constituency and the state and will continue to do so to the best of my abilities,” he said.

Musa did not entertain any questions from the media, nor answer when asked how he was feeling.

The former Sabah Barisan Nasional chief had been away from the state since May 14 when he was ousted as chief minister after holding the chief minister post for two days.

He has claimed to be in London receiving medical treatment and only recently flew back to Kuala Lumpur on August 21 to make his deadline to take his oath as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman.

Musa now has to face several investigations, including one of criminal intimidation against the Head of State on the night of his swearing in on May 10, as well as bribery investigations on buying the support of state assemblymen.