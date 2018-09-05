Malaysia inks deal to defer HSR to 2020, to pay Singapore RM45m

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (centre) shakes hands with Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan during a news conference in Putrajaya September 5, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― The Malaysian government signed today a supplementary agreement to defer the construction of the proposed High-Speed Rail (HSR) until May 31, 2020.

Putrajaya will have to bear the cost of RM45.1 million (S$15 million) to Singapore as part of the deal, which must be paid by end of January next year.

The supplementary agreement was signed by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on behalf of the Malaysian government and Singapore’s Transport Minister and Coordinating Infrastructure Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

