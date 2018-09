Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says Datuk Seri Najib Razak left the Treasury with only RM450 million on April 30, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak left the Treasury with only RM450 million to pay back a whopping RM11.86 billion owed to taxpayers.

“The former Minister of Finance, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is dishonest for accusing the Pakatan Harapan Government of misusing RM42.2 bilion as at 31 December 2017 when he left us with only RM450 million on 30 April 2018,” Lim said in a statement.

