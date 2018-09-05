Kit Siang urges Balakong voters to reject Opposition's toxic politics

Lim said Umno and MCA leaders are conspiring to bring about the downfall of the PH government within several years, well before the 15th general election due in 2023. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang urged Balakong's constituents to vote against Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno's 'scorched earth' policy of using toxic politics of race and religion in the by-election on Saturday.

He also chastised MCA for claiming the rights and interests of the Chinese community would be sold by DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I also call upon the voters to reject PAS for the extremist religious line adopted by its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang,” Lim said in a statement today.

Lim said Umno and MCA leaders are conspiring to bring about the downfall of the PH government within several years, well before the 15th general election due in 2023.

“Now joining these conspirators are the PAS leaders, who appeared to support the MCA Balakong by-election candidate last night.

“We have MCA leaders accusing DAP of selling out the rights and interests of the Chinese community, while Umno and PAS attacking PH of betraying Malay rights and interests,” Lim said.

He added that the Opposition leaders have not tried to explain how to achieve what he described as “contradictory and conflicting objectives”.

“We need checks and balances in a mature democracy, but this is a role which MCA cannot play unless it is prepared to repudiate its past,” Lim said.

DAP is fielding Subang Jaya municipal councillor Wong Siew Ki, while MCA has picked Serdang committee member Tan Chee Teong as its candidate.

The by-election was called following the tragic death of the assemblyman, Eddie Ng, in a traffic accident on July 20.