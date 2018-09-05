Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend at mid-afternoon amid the weak performance in regional markets. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend at mid-afternoon amid the weak performance in regional markets.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.55 points lower at 1,803.21 versus yesterday’s close of 1,812.76. The index opened 7.42 points easier at 1,805.34.

On the scoreboard, the FBMT 100 Index erased 63.39 points to 12,421.57, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 23.24 points to 12,733.21 and the FBM Emas Index lost 62.33 points to 12,616.75.

The FBM ACE gave up 25.28 points to 5,227.27 while the FBM 70 fell 67.77 points to 15,031.07

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 157.81 points to 17,843.50, the Industrial Index reduced 2.57 points to 3,213.70 but the Plantation Index eased 47.55 points to 7,483.24.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped 13 sen to RM9.86, CIMB eased nine sen to RM6.01, SimePLT declined seven sen to RM5.19 and IHH reduced five sen to RM5.46.

Of actives, MyEG added nine sen to RM1.68, Pesona perked one sen to 35 sen, SapNRG erased one sen to 35 sen and BornOil was unchanged at six sen.

There were 523 losers, 284 gainers while 374 counters were unchanged, 692 untraded and 24 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.82 billion shares worth RM1.42 million. — Bernama