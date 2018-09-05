Jobless man claims trial to Sri Pentas 'bomb' prank

A man was charged with committing criminal intimidation by using anonymous communication through a telephone call to the control centre of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters on the presence of a bomb at Sri Pentas TV3, last August 28. — Picture by Malay Mail

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 ― An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today for making a prank call on a bomb threat at the Sri Pentas building, Bandar Utama, Damasara, last week.

Nur Azhan Kamaluddin, 46, was charged with committing criminal intimidation by using anonymous communication through a telephone call to the control centre of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters on the presence of a bomb at Sri Pentas TV3, at 10.12pm last August 28.

The charge, under Section 507 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, upon conviction.

Earlier, questioned by Magistrate Salamiah Salleh on his health, Nur Azhan said he had been having mental problems since 20 years ago.

“I have heart and mental problems. During the incident, I had taken sleeping pills, but could not sleep,” he added.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim, who prosecuted, left to the court’s jurisdiction whether or not to allow the accused bail.

“He (accused) has mental problem and there is a medical report. During investigation, he regarded himself as god , so, I request that the accused be referred to a mental hospital,” said Shafiq.

Following which, the court ordered Nur Azhan to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, for medical examination.

On August 28, the Sri Pentas building had to be vacated following a call about a bomb threat, but police did not find any suspicious objects. ― Bernama