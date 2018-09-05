Sharp maintains prices for its Malaysian-made products until year end

(from left) Executive Managing Officer of Sharp, Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Sharp Brand Ambassador, Zahirah Macwilson and Managing Director of Sharp Malaysia, Robert Wu at the Sharp My AQUOS campaign launch in Shah Alam September 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — Electronics manufacturer, Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (SEM) today said it will maintain the prices of its locally-made products until the end of this year in spite of the implementation of the sales and services tax (SST) earlier this month.

Its managing director Robert Wu said customers will benefit from the promotion throughout Sharp’s My Aquos campaign starting September 1 until December 31 this year.

“September also marks the re-implementation of the SST. However, during this period of celebration in new Malaysia, we have decided to maintain our prices for made-in-Malaysia products.

“For example, our Aquos 40-inch LED television will still be available at RM999,” Wu said at the My AQUOS campaign launch here today.

The My Aquos campaign highlights Sharp’s made-in-Malaysia products, particularly its popular line-up of Aquos LED TVs which are manufactured in Batu Pahat and audio products produced in Sungai Petani.

Wu also announced that Sharp will contribute RM5 from the sales of each of its made-in-Malaysia products during this campaign to Tabung Harapan as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

In conjunction with the event, Sharp announced Zahirah Macwilson as its celebrity brand ambassador.