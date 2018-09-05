DAP man tells MCA to apologise to Malaysians for PAS cooperation

DAP’s Ean Yong Hian Wah accused MCA of misleading to the public about its stance towards Islamists PAS. ― Picture via Facebook/ Ean Yong Hian Wah

SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan’s participation in MCA’s Balakong campaign is proof the two parties are in collaboration, said DAP’s Ean Yong Hian Wah.

The Selangor lawmaker accused Barisan Nasional’s Chinese component of misleading to the public about its stance towards Islamists PAS.

In 2013, MCA ran advertisements claiming that a vote for DAP was a vote for PAS and hudud.

“MCA is an irresponsible and dishonest party because they not only continue to join the corrupt Umno, but also to work with PAS who want to implement hudud and set up a theocratic state in Malaysia.

“The incident yesterday has proven that MCA has deceived the people. They have been practising politics inconsistently and unethically,” he told reporters at the state secretariat here.

The Seri Kembangan representative then demanded that MCA’s Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong apologise publicly for defrauding Malaysians.

He then urged voters in Balakong to reject MCA’s candidate there this Saturday.

Aside from Takiyuddin’s appearance, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang previously urged party members to support MCA in the by-election “in the spirit of the Opposition.”

MCA’s Tan Chee Teong is up against Pakatan Harapan’s Wong Siew Ki (DAP) in the Sept 8 by-election triggered by the death of incumbent Eddie Ng in a road accident.