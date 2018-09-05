Man gets 18 months' jail for having emblems not recognised by government

Shahirul Syafiq Shaharin @ Hassan was sentenced to 18 months' jail for possessing various emblems, logos, official stamps and titles that are not recognised by the government. — iStock.com pic via AFP

POH, Sept 5 ― A 31-year-old driver was sentenced to 18 months' jail after pleading guilty to possession of various emblems, logos, official stamps and titles that are not recognised by the government.

Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar ordered Shahirul Syafiq Shaharin @ Hassan's sentence to run from his date of arrest on March 30 this year.

Syafiq, who was unrepresented, was charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the Emblems and Names Act (Prevention of Improper Use) 1963 that carries a fine of up to RM20,000 or three years' jail or both.

Police raided Syafiq's house here on March 30 at about 11.45am and found the items.

It was previously reported that Shafiq had posed as a private secretary to the prime minister with a title of Datuk Seri.

Following an altercation with a security guard, he was exposed as a cheat.

In mitigation, Syafiq appealed for a lower sentence and said he had learned his lesson after spending the previous five months in jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras, however, urged the court to hand down an appropriate sentence due to the severity of the crime.