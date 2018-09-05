KL shares 0.3pc easier at mid-day

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning session 0.3 per cent easier. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning session 0.3 per cent easier at 1,807.26 on persistent selling pressure in most index-linked counters, while tracking the movement of Asian peers, a dealer said.

Among the counters were Maybank, which lost four sen to RM9.99, with SimePLT and IOICorp both sliding six sen each to RM5.20, RM4.45 respectively, while CIMB eased three sen to RM6.07.

The FBM KLCI moved between 1,802.73 and 1,807.41 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 465 to 284, with 374 counters unchanged, 750 counters untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.5 billion shares worth RM1.12 billion.

A dealer said regional markets were in the red during today’s morning session, taking cue from Wall Street which posted losses yesterday.

“The weaker ringgit may have also an adverse effect on the stock market amid investor concerns over trade tensions and the instability in emerging markets,” he added.

Actives were led by MyEG, which gained nine sen to RM1.68, Pesona rose two sen to 51 sen, BornOil was flat at six sen, while SapNRG was one sen lower at 35 sen.

Of the losers, Nestle lost 30 sen to RM147.10, PetDag slid 24 sen to RM26.76, SuperMx declined 19 sen to RM3.25 and DLady eased 14 sen to RM66.20.

The FBM Emas Index was 33.87 points lower at 12,645.21, the FBMT 100 Index lost 35.73 points to 12,449.23, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 4.56 points to 12,751.89 and the FBM 70 lost 35.09 points to 15,063.76. The FBM Ace Index was down 11.75 points to 5,240.80.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index shed 82.78 points to 17,918.53 and the Plantation Index fell 45.58 points to 7,485.21, while the Industrial Index rose 2.31 points to 3,218.58. — Bernama