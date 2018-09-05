Maybank’s Balai Seni Art Series celebrates Malaysian daily life

Artist Low Khay Hooi (left) explains his artwork New Malaysia 1 to Maybank Foundation CEO Shahril Azuar Jimin (centre) and Maybank Foundation chairman Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin. — Picture courtesy of Maybank

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — Balai Seni Maybank’s latest exhibition takes a refreshing look at everyday life in multicultural Malaysia in conjunction with the Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Titled Hidup Bersama — Malaysia @ 55, the exhibition features 13 homegrown artists using various mediums as well as combining traditional and Western elements with each piece reflecting the country’s cultural diversity for the past 55 years.

Hidup Bersama features over 40 pieces of artwork by the likes of Donald Abraham, Fauziah Hj Yahya, George Danial, Koo Yean Ni, Low Khay Hooi, Long Thien Shih and Jerome Manjat, Lim Anuar, Pangrok Sulap (Sabah Art Collective), Rozarina Johari, Sherin Ng Lay Hwa, Sofian Shariff and Tin Toy.

An initiative by the Maybank Foundation’s Balai Seni Art Series, the event aims to support and highlight works by new and emerging artists by providing a platform for contemporary art.

“Today’s exhibition is not merely about art, but also a showcase of culture, tolerance and inclusivity.

“It is more than a gathering of people in a geographic area but to showcase a community which is responsible for each other, helps each other and builds each other to achieve the true meaning of being a Malaysian,” said Maybank Foundation chief executive officer Shahril Azuar Jimin.

The launch on Monday was attended by Maybank Foundation board of trustees Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and Datuk V. Danapalan and art enthusiasts. It was officiated by Maybank and Maybank Foundation chairman Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin.

Also present was National Laureate Datuk Seri A. Samad Said, who recited his acclaimed poem Hidup Bersama.

The artworks are priced from RM550 to RM220,000 and 20 per cent of proceeds will be channelled to charities under Maybank Foundation, the Maybank Group’s corporate social responsibility arm.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 5pm (Monday to Friday) and 11am to 4pm (Saturday) until September 20. Admission is free. Balai Seni Maybank is located on the first floor of Menara Maybank.