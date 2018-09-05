Musa back in KK, crowd at airport goes wild (VIDEO)

Tan Sri Musa Aman, dressed in a grey suit and black songkok, arrived in a private jet at Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, September 5, 2018.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 ― Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrived back in his home state this afternoon to rousing cheers from over a thousand supporters at Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here.

Sporting the beginning of a beard and with much longer hair now than when he left in May, Musa, dressed in a white shirt, dark suit and black songkok, walked through the arrival hall at about 12.40pm with the aid of a walking stick.

Accompanied by his aides, lawyers and senior Umno state leaders, he was greeted loudly by over 1,000 cheering supporters chanting his name.

He made his way through the terminal and shook some of the supporters hands, waving at the others, until he entered a waiting black Toyota Alphard MPV and was driven away.

The 1,500 supporters which thronged the airport terminal continued chanting “Musa Aman” until the former Umno state liaison chief left.

It is unclear if Musa is heading to a private hospital or straight to the state assembly building to be sworn-in as soon as possible.

“If not today, then tomorrow at 10am,” said lawyer Tengku Fuad Ahmad.

Earlier, the light strike force unit of the police had trouble controlling the rowdy crowd who wanted to be let into the terminal building.

The crowd soon dispersed after Musa left.