Official: Selangor in favour of third vote

Selangor exco Ng Sze Han says the state government fully supports local council elections. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — The Selangor government would implement local council elections if these were restored, said state executive councillor Ng Sze Han.

Ng, who is in charge of local government, public transportation and new village development, said the state is awaiting a formal decision on the matter by the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“The minister has said that the federal government will likely start the implementation in three years’ time so we are still waiting to hear from them.

“As for the Selangor government, we fully support (having) local council elections,” he said at the state assembly today.

He was responding to an additional question by Taman Templer assemblyman Mohd Sany Hamzan, who asked if Selangor would agree to the suggestion.

Backbencher, Banting assemblyman Lau Weng San, cut in at this point and asked if the state government is willing to initiate talks with the federal Housing and Local Government Ministry to abolish a provision under the Local Government Act 1976.

Ng did not reply Lau directly, but pointed out that any amendment to the law would come under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“That is the federal government’s power but we are aware that a workshop has been conducted by the Ministry where representatives from all local councils nationwide were present.

“Let’s just wait for the ministry to make a decision,” he added.

On July 31, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told the Dewan Rakyat that such elections can only take place after “the nation's finances and economy stabilises”.

She announced that a six-month study, expected to end in December, is being conducted and that her ministry had arrived at a three-year target for the elections’ revival.