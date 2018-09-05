Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to mid-morning. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to mid-morning, losing 0.43 per cent, and weighed on by selling pressure in heavyweight counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 7.92 points to 1,804.84 after opening 7.42 points easier at 1,805.34.

Among the losers, Axiata, IHH and Sime Darby each lost six sen to RM4.59, RM5.45 and RM5.20, while Maybank and CIMB eased three sen each to RM9.96 and RM6.07 respectively.

On the broader market, there were 373 losers to 258 losers, with 342 counters unchanged, 900 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.07 billion shares worth RM733.58 million.

Among actives, MyEG bagged seven sen to RM1.66, Pesona gained 1.5 sen to RM35.5 sen, while BornOil and SapNRG fell half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 35.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 42.62 points to 12,636.46 and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 44.27 points to 12,440.69, with the FBM Emas Shariah Index falling 21.15 points to 12,735.30, as the FBM 70 lost 14.81 points to 15,084.04. But, the FBM Ace Index rose 10.05 points to 5,262.60.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 85.10 points to 17,916.21, the Industrial Index eased 2.18 points to 3,214.09 and the Plantation Index lost 38.58 points to 7,492.21. — Bernama