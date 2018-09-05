Double trouble: The hairstyles taking over the red carpet

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Why rock a single ponytail when you could wear two? As the stars have been busy proving all summer, when it comes to hairstyles for fall, more is more.
Space buns
Space buns have been quietly trending for some time now, thanks to a couple of high-profile fans. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown put her stamp of approval on the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, rocking out with double buns that she accessorised with black ribbon, while Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver was spotted showcasing a super playful double-bun hairstyle while on holiday in Italy this summer.
Pigtails
When it comes to braids, two is definitely better than one. For proof, look no further than Madonna, who turned 60 this month, and turned up to the MTV VMAs last month sporting cute pigtails. Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the double braid, especially on vacation.
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
Bunches
For a slightly more toned-down, sophisticated look, opt for bunches. The style was recently given the seal of approval by rapper Nicki Minaj, whose demure yet dramatic twin ponytails stole the show at the MTV VMAs in August, while actress Elle Fanning tied hers up with blue ribbon for an extra cute look at the Deauville Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews
First visit to the Deauville Film Festival and I sure hope it's not my last! What a beautiful city and celebration of cinema! Thank you for the 2018 Rising Star Award, it is cherished! I am honored to share this night with Mélanie and a film I am so proud of, "Galveston" !!! Also, LOVE my evening pigtails 🐽🐷 @deauvilleus @miumiu @tiffanyandco @lorealmakeup @samanthamcmillen_stylist @justjenda @erinayanianmonroe @brittanyk15 @ce_petit #piggietails