Musa Aman believed to be Sabah-bound in bid to escape disqualification

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is thought to be headed here today in order to take his assemblyman’s oath and avoid being disqualified as the representative of Sungai Sibuga.

He left the country before the state’s assemblymen were sworn in during the first sitting of the current assembly.

Musa returned home last month from London, UK, where he was supposedly receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed health issue.

He was promptly arrested by police over his outstanding warrant for the alleged criminal intimidation of Sabah’s Yang diPertua Negri, but was released when they could not secure a remand order to detain him further.

Musa had reportedly left for London on May 16, after political nemesis Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal wrested the state government from him and was sworn in as chief minister on May 12.

Since then, Musa was sought by the police over alleged criminal intimidation of Sabah’s Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, over the swearing-in of the chief minister on May 10.

He is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over assemblymen.

Musa has an ongoing lawsuit against Shafie and Juhar to declare himself the rightful chief minister.