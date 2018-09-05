Immersive ‘Mamma Mia!’ dinner party coming to London next year

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ dinner party in Stockholm. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 5 — My, my, here we go again: After the musical and the film adaptation, plans are afoot to open a Mamma Mia!-themed dining experience in London that will be part dinner, part show, lots of ABBA.

Set to launch next spring, Mamma Mia! The Party will open at London’s O2 venue in Greenwich, South London and recreate a lively Greek tavern on the fictional island of Kalokairi, where the musical and movie are based.

Diners will be guests of taverna owner Nikos. Throughout their Greek and Mediterranean meal, guests will be entertained by actors and dancers and serenaded with a catalogue of top ABBA hits.

Like the musical, sing-alongs are to be expected.

Created by ABBA frontman Bjorn Ulvaeus, the concept of Mamma Mia! The Party first premiered in Stockholm in 2016.

The London dinners open in spring 2019. Tickets will go on sale this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews