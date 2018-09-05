Singer Ariff AB wants to spread wings to Europe

Ariff is currently on a tour to promote his second album, ‘Blue Skeleton’. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@ariffab_maravilla

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Having made a name in the United Kingdom, Malaysian singer Ariff AB, 28, is planning to spread his music wings to Europe.

Having signed with Navigator Records, an independent record label in the UK, Ariff, whose real name is Ariff Abu Bakar, hopes to collaborate with international artistes, such as Aurora, from Norway, and Australian rock band, Tame Impala.

“This collaboration is hoped will pave the way for me to penetrate the wider market in the European countries now that I have received several offers from industry players in Norway and Berlin, Germany,” he told Bernama in an interview here.

Ariff, who is on a tour to promote his second album, Blue Skeleton, and also to spend time with his family, said he would return to the UK next month.

Ariff said he was inspired by local artistes such as Yuna, Zainal Abidin and dan Zee Avi, who have made their names overseas, in pursuing his dreams.

“Being in a foreign country is not easy, it needs determination and consistency to ensure I remain competitive as there are thousands more talents there.

“Despite not having a background in music, it does not prevent me from trying my best to lift Malaysia’s image in the music industry at the international level,” he added.

Realising that he is still not well-known in his own country, Ariff, who is comfortable with alternative folk music genre, said it was because the Malaysian music lovers were still not keen to listen to such a music and that his songs were in English.

However, he said he would not reject an opportunity to try his luck in Malaysia and to collaborate with local artistes such as SonaOne dan Masdo.

Ariff AB’s songs can be watched and viewed through YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud and BandCamp. — Bernama