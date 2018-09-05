American Crew steps up beauty game with new brand

The logo for American Crew. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — American Crew is launching a new prestige beauty brand.

The Revlon-owned men’s beauty label is preparing to unveil a 15-piece collection dubbed “Acumen” later this month, WWD reports. The collection, which will span haircare, skincare and shaving products, will go on sale at the UK department store Selfridge’s, before being rolled out to US shoppers next year.

“American Crew is a premium brand in the salon space, and it was a natural next step to go into prestige,” David Carvalho, president of portfolio brands at Revlon, told WWD.

The range will feature hair pomades, hydrating gels, shave lotions, a scalp reviver and more, the publication notes, with a focus on active ingredients and sophisticated formulas. “Men don’t have to hide the fact that they want to feel good and look younger, less puffy,” American Crew founder David Raccuglia told the site. “They want shave products with sensorial qualities.”

The move is the latest indication of the boom currently being experienced by the men’s beauty sector, which has seen myriad brands ramp up their game over the past year. French fashion and beauty house Chanel has taken the trailblazing step of launching its debut men’s makeup line, dubbed “Boy de Chanel”, this month, while David Beckham teamed up with L’Oreal Luxe last January on the creation of a brand new male grooming brand titled “House 99”. — AFP-Relaxnews