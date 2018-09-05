Celine gets a new look for Fashion Week

A screengrab from Celine’s Instagram shows the new logo. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 5 — Fashion designer Hedi Slimane is wasting no time shaking things up at Celine.

The creative, who was announced as the new artistic director of the luxury French house back in January, is putting his indomitable stamp on the brand; starting with the logo.

The label took to Instagram this week to unveil its revamped logo, which omits the accented “e” and features modernist typography.

“The new logo has been inspired by the original, historical version that existed in the 1960s,” the house stated on its social media page. “The accent on the ‘E’ has been removed to enable a simplified and more balanced proportion, evoking the Celine collections of the 1960s where the accent wasn’t used often.”

The house also revealed that the spacing between the logo’s letters has been reduced, and that it plans to reinstate the word “Paris” to its clothing labels.

Slimane has previous form when it comes to tweaking logos — while heading another classic French label Yves Saint Laurent from 2012 through 2016, he famously dropped “Yves” from the moniker.

The move comes weeks before Slimane’s Fashion Week debut for the house, which will take place in Paris on September 28. The show will mark the launch of his ambitious vision for the brand, including branching out into menswear, couture and fragrance. — AFP-Relaxnews