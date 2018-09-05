‘Battlefield V’ trailer previews game modes, battle royale mode

‘Battlefield V’ includes aircraft, land vehicles and infantry options. — Picture courtesy of Electronic Arts

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 — Firestorm, the Battlefield V interpretation of an in-vogue last-one-standing format, accommodates 16 teams of 4 in “the largest Battlefield map ever.”

A total of eight multiplayer modes taking place across eight new-to-franchise environments will ship with the launch version of late November launch Battlefield V, with its last-squad-standing Firestorm mode arriving at a later date.

Firestorm received the briefest of overviews in the six-minute This is Battlefield V trailer, a birds’ eye view showing an enormous wall of fire closing in on a snowy enclave.

The mode, a response to the runaway successes of Battle Royale titles PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and then Fortnite, is to be added via a post-launch update.

Electronic Arts development studio promises a “reimagined Battle Royale where 16 teams of 4 fight it out to become the last squad standing in the largest Battlefield map ever.”

“A sandbox filled with destructible buildings, weaponry and vehicles,” the trailer explains, “this is Royale done the Battlefield way.”

The bulk of the trailer explores other aspects of the game’s solo and multiplayer modes, its iterations on hallmark features, and post-launch plans for an unfolding multi-mode campaign called Tides of War.

The single-player War Stories anthology is to take players to locations based in Africa and Norway, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and the French countryside. A fifth War Stories mission is also due post-launch.

Tides of War begins at launch with a Spring 1940 setting entitled The Fall of Europe, and a planned early 2019 update will take place in Greece.

Deeper squad play, more fluid and varied player movements, improved gun mechanics, and the pairing of destruction and fortification are to feature.

Players will be able to build foxholes and sandbag fortifications, rebuild bridges, and roll out barbed wire in their efforts to win or defend territory.

On the subject of territory, Battlefield V vacated a scheduled October 19 release date in favour of a November 20 launch across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

That prevents the first-person action game from being sandwiched between this year’s version of its traditional rival, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (October 12), as well as what could be 2018’s biggest launch, Western action adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 (October 26), developed by the studio network behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

A PC and console public multiplayer beta begins September 4 for pre-order customers and subscribers to EA’s Origin Access and EA Access programs. The beta becomes a free, general access test from September 6 and concludes on September 11. — AFP-Relaxnews