Xiaomi’s upcoming ‘sliding camera’ phone Mi Mix 3 to get 5G support

The upcoming 5G phone’s predecessor. — Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

BEIJING, Sept 5 — For the past week Xiaomi co-founder and president Lin Bin has been teasing Mi fans with images revealing the imminent Mi Mix 3 bit by bit; the latest post reveals 5G support.

These aren’t just any old teasers that Lin Bin has been casually posting on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, these are key features — a hidden camera that provides a notch-less and bezel-less screen, as well as the prospect of being one of the first 5G phones on the market.

Last week it seemed as though the Xiaomi president may have wanted to steal some of Honor’s thunder. When the Chinese brand touted an upcoming ‘sliding camera’ phone — Honor Magic 2 — slated to launch in December, Lin Bin posted a photo of the — Mi Mix 3 — which would also feature a hidden camera and could be launched as early as late October, according to his caption.

Now it’s been officially revealed that the Mi Mix 3 will feature 5G support. The same image posted by Lin Bin has also been tweeted by product management director Donovan Sung, showing the smartphone with ‘5G’ written in the status bar. Furthermore, the background looks like a testing station. Sung noted that they’ve “successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and ... can’t wait for the official rollout of 5G next year!”

The “next year” part is presumably referring to the networks — but who knows.

As for what that 5G support could mean, Sung claims that users could see download speeds that are ten times faster than with the current 4G.

