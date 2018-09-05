Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower today amid continued worries about trade conflicts. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 5 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today, extending losses on global bourses amid continued worries about trade conflicts.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 per cent or 57.20 points at 22,639.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.36 per cent or 6.26 points at 1,711.98.

“Following directionless trade on Tuesday, we are seeing another day without clues for trade, and selling may dominate the market,” SBI Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥111.43 in early Asian trade, against ¥111.45 in New York late yesterday.

Investors were eyeing the latest in the ongoing spat between the US and Canada after President Donald Trump again threatened to leave Canada out of a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement.

Talks with Ottawa are set to resume in Washington today to try to salvage the three-nation Nafta, although Trump has said he could proceed with Mexico alone.

Analysts also are monitoring the state of trade relations between Washington and Beijing, with the possibility of a new wave of punitive tariffs hitting as soon as this week.

In Tokyo, China-linked shares were among losers, with construction machine maker Komatsu dropping 3.20 per cent to ¥3,048 and industrial robots maker Fanuc down 0.98 per cent at ¥21,185.

Game giant Nintendo was off 0.45 pe rcent at ¥39,570 and chip-making devices maker Tokyo Electron was down 0.40 per cent at ¥18,440. — AFP