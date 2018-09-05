Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Cowan team up for shoe capsule

Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Cowan will present a collection of shoes at New York Fashion Week. — Courtesy of CHRISTIAN COWAN/Instagram

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — New York Fashion Week starting tomorrow will provide the occasion for the launch of a new collection of luxury shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti and designer Christian Cowan, reports Women's Wear Daily. The capsule will go on sale in selected stores on September 8, which is also the date of the show to present Christian Cowan's 2019 spring-summer collection.

Each new season ushers in a host of high-profile collaborations in the world of fashion. In the latest of these, the luxury designers Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Cowan have teamed up to create a range of shoes, which notably includes a reinterpretation of a well-known sandal by the Italian designer.

Christian Cowan took a keen interest in the archives at Giuseppe Zanotti when creating the collection. At his New York Fashion Week show, scheduled for September 8, the Cambridge-born designer will present black and gold models inspired by Giuseppe Zanotti's legendary creations. A photo preview on Instagram shows the heeled sandals with a strap in the form of a wristwatch.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the collection will also comprise cowboy boots, which are a recurring theme for the fall of 2018, motorcycle boots, ande unisex sneakers.

The fruits of the new collaboration will go on sale on September 8 in a selection of Giuseppe Zanotti stores in New York, London, and Paris, and on the website. — AFP-Relaxnews