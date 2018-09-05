‘The Favourite’ trailer: Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz vie for Olivia Colman’s royal favour

Actress Olivia Colman attends a photocall for the film ‘The Favourite’ during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, August 30, 2018. — AFP pic

VENICE, Sept 5 — Yorgos Lanthimos’s period dramedy dropped its official trailer following rave reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals.

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’s dark comedy is set in Queen Anne’s court in 18th-century England, a hotbed of political and social rivalry.

Lady Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) is the favourite companion of frail, gout-ridden Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). But Lady Sarah finds her privileged — and politically powerful — position at court threatened by the arrival of her cousin Abigail, the Baroness Masham (Emma Stone). Though Abigail has been reduced to poverty, she is determined to work her way back into royal circles.

The trailer shows tragicomic glimpses of political plotting and sexual intrigue at Queen Anne’s richly-costumed, powdered and painted court, as the two cousins compete for power and favours from the capricious monarch.

“As it turns out, I am capable of much unpleasantness,” Stone says as Abigail.

Colman will next be seen as another monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in Netflix’s The Crown.

Lanthimos’ script for The Lobster was nominated for an Oscar and won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. He also won the best screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 for The Killing of a Sacred Deer. — AFP-Relaxnews