Chance of a lifetime: Dine on Peranakan 'Tok Panjang' wedding dishes

'Ayam buah keluak' is one of the dishes served in the 'Melaka Tok Panjang' dinner.

KUALA LUMPUR — When it comes to weddings, trust the Peranakans to throw an amazing feast.

Served at long tables, hence the reference of “Tok Panjang,” this food, deeply-rooted in tradition, is a rarity nowadays.

No culinary shortcuts are taken. And of course, it involves tedious, back-breaking work in the kitchen, as dictated by the fussy Peranakan matriarch.

On September 9, you will have a chance to sample these dishes in a special “Melaka Tok Panjang” dinner by Peranakan cookbook author Debbie Teoh at Bobo KL.

The dinner is also a way to raise funds for Teoh who has been invited to Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, organised by the Slow Food in Italy.

“It's a chance to try the wedding dishes that people don't prepare anymore. Most times, they will cook say one dish like the ayam buah keluak, as they're tedious,” explained Teoh.

The dish uses the keluak nuts that give it an earthy, chocolate-like taste. Work starts a few days ahead to prepare these nuts that have to be soaked and hand crushed to extract its umami-laden dark paste.

For desserts, handmade kuih is served like the 'pulut tekan' with 'seri kaya.'

Recreating the same atmosphere like the wedding, you'll be dining at long tables. Other goodies you will get to sample include udang goreng asam, sambal jantung pisang made with banana flower and pacilis nenas with fresh pineapple.

You will be served individual bowls of kuah hee piow, chicken broth served with diagonally sliced omelette rolls made with fish paste.

A rarely-seen braised dish or sey bak will also be available. Usually made with pig's spare parts, Teoh has re-created this version using beef since the meat stands up well during the long braising.

Desserts will be handmade and brimming with tradition. This includes pulut tekan served with golden seri kaya. Taking up to seven hours to cook, Teoh uses duck eggs for a richer taste. You will also have apom berkuah. This is accompanied with a golden sauce made with pisang Raja.

For reservations and further details, please contact Lin at 011-1164 2900

Melaka Tok Panjang

Bobo KL

65-1, Jalan Bangkung

Taman Bandaraya, KL

Available for dinner only on September 9