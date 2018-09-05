Mandate a limit on sugar in drinks and foods — Charles F. Moreira

SEPTEMBER 5 — The government should not impose a tax on soda drinks (“soda tax”) or

on sugar itself, as this will result in increased prices of such drinks which will adversely burden the lower income group.

A simpler and more effective solution would be for the government to mandate an upper limit on the amount of sugar by volume in all canned, packet and bottled drinks sold in Malaysia, and by weight in 3-in-1 or 2-in-1 instant coffee mixtures, in biscuits, chocolates, cakes, ice cream, sauces and other processed foods and drinks, and this limit should be strictly enforced.

At the same time, it should conduct a comprehensive and convincing public awareness campaign to warn the people about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption and encourage them to engage in more exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Such an awareness campaign should also be targeted at school children through teachers and the respective parent-teachers associations.

Such awareness will hopefully encourage more people to demand tea, coffee and drinks with less sugar in the various coffee shops.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.