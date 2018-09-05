AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines cancel Osaka flights due to flooding from Typhoon Jebi

An aerial view shows a flooded runway at Kansai airport after Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Izumisano, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 4, 2018. ― Picture by Kyodo via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Homegrown airlines Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia have cancelled its flights to and from Osaka, as a typhoon battered western Japan, causing heavy rains, landslides and severe floods that have so far resulted in six deaths and 3,000 travellers stranded at the Kansai International Airport.

AirAsia cancelled 11 flights to and from Osaka starting September 3 until 6 due to the airport closure in Japan’s third largest city.

The affected AirAsia flights involve three cities connecting to Osaka: Honolulu in the United States, Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok in Thailand.

In an updated travel advisory on its website late last night, the country’s largest airlines said passengers with bookings to travel to and from Osaka have now until September 7 can choose from one of four service recovery options.

They can change their flight on the same route to a different departure date, or they can ask to be rerouted to Narita Airport in Tokyo or New Chitose Airport in Sapporo, all within 14 days of their original scheduled flight, except for those travelling to and from Honolulu.

They can also opt to keep the value of their booking in their AirAsia BIG loyalty account to be redeemed within 90 days or ask for a full refund.

All of the options are subject to seat availability. More information on the options can be found on its social media channels and website: support.airasia.com

On its website, Malaysia Airlines said it cancelled one flight MH052 from Kuala Lumpur to Osaka yesterday so far, but expects further travel disruptions on all flights to and from the city until September 9.

It said its affected passengers can ask for a full refund, delay their flight dates or fly to Narita Airport in Tokyo instead.

“The airline will continue to monitor the situation and resume flights into and out of Osaka as soon as it receives confirmation on improved weather conditions from the Kansai Airport Authorities,” it said in a statement.

More information on Malaysia Airlines flights to and from Osaka will be updated on its website, Facebook and Twitter, or passengers can call 1 300 88 3000 (in Malaysia) and +603 7843 3000 (for outside Malaysia).

Typhoon Jebi, which means “swallow” in Korean made landfall on the western coast of Japan yesterday.

International news agency Reuters reported it as the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years.