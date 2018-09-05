Travel survey: Why some vacationers like to dress to impress

A global survey shows how some holidaymakers dress to impress when they travel. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 ― If you're the type of holidaymaker who spends as much time planning out your vacation wardrobe as your travel itinerary, the results of a new global survey show you're hardly alone.

With New York, Milan and Paris set to pull out the runways for fashion week season, Booking.com has released the results of a new travel and fashion survey that polled 21,500 travellers across 29 countries on what holidaymakers pack in their suitcases.

Turns out that for some, the holidays present the perfect opportunity to step out of their sartorial shell.

Overall, one in three (35 per cent) respondents said they choose brighter, more colourful holiday outfits compared to their everyday wardrobes, while a quarter of travelers admitted to packing more daring items of clothing ― a top with a plunging neckline, perhaps, or a sheer fabric ― that they wouldn't normally wear at home.

“A vacation is the time to get experimental with your style, the environment often allows you to be bold and adventurous with prints, textures, and accessories,” said Booking.com style ambassador Christian Cowan in a statement.

“It's the perfect time to try out a new look that you wouldn't necessarily wear at home, whether that's due to a different culture or different climate. When it comes to vacation style I have one piece of advice: go big or go home.”

The survey also showed that globally, 39 per cent of respondents admitted they care more about their physical appearance while on vacation, than at home.

The most popular reason for being pickier about what they wear on holiday? To look their best in vacation photos that will end up on social media like Instagram and Facebook.

Meanwhile, friends, family and TV programmes were cited as the biggest sources of inspiration for travelers (in that order), followed by lifestyle influencers.

A full 30 per cent of respondents also admitted to packing strategically, in order to dress better than their travelling companions.

Respondents were polled in countries including Australia, France, Japan, China, India, the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Belgium, Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea. ― AFP-Relaxnews