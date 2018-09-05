Etihad introduces lower economy class fare for flyers who travel light

Etihad Airways’ new fare is targeted towards business travellers and passengers taking weekend breaks or day trips ― those who travel light. ― AFP pic

ABU DHABI, Sept 5 ― Etihad Airways has launched a new tier of flight tickets for passengers travelling without checked baggage.

Called “Deal Fare,” flyers travelling from Abu Dhabi to destinations like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan can opt for a lower-priced economy class ticket if travelling with a carry-on bag of 7kg or less.

The new fare is targeted towards business travellers and passengers taking weekend breaks or day trips ― those who travel light.

Additional checked baggage allowance can be purchased at check-in or online.

Etihad is the latest carrier to revise its baggage policy. Last month, Ryanair announced that passengers will no longer be able to board with a small carry-on suitcase as of November 1. Instead, flyers will be limited to one free small carry-on bag. Priority customers, however, are exempted. ― AFP-Relaxnews