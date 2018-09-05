Bon Iver to present dance work at Kennedy Centre festival

US singer Justin Vernon of the band Bon Iver. Bon Iver will showcase new works in the latest festival of forward-looking music at the Kennedy Centre. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 — Rockers Bon Iver and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun will showcase new works in the latest festival of forward-looking music at the Kennedy Centre, the Washington cultural institution announced yesterday.

The Kennedy Centre, hoping to reach new audiences and to shake off some of its staid image, in March held its first Direct Current festival with an emphasis on contemporary and experimental fare.

The second edition, to take place from March 25 to April 7, will feature a new project by Bon Iver, the Grammy-winning band from Wisconsin that first took the spotlight a decade ago with its emotionally resonant indie folk.

Bon Iver — whose last album, 22, A Million, took a sharply experimental turn with numerological riddles over synthesiser loops — will release a new work at the Kennedy Centre called Come Through on March 25.

Come Through is a collaboration with TU Dance, a company from St Paul, Minnesota that brings together modern dance, ballet and African influences.

The festival will also see the US premiere of Where We Lost Our Shadows, an oratorio set to a video that explores the lives of some of the than one million refugees and migrants who have come to Germany since 2015.

The oratorio was written by Du Yun, the Chinese-born New York composer who won the Pulitzer Prize for music last year with Angel’s Bone, an opera that delves into human trafficking with its story of spirits descending on an American everytown.

Palestinian director Khaled Jarrar shot the video for Where We Lost Our Shadows, whose world premiere will take place in January at the Southbank Centre in London.

Next year’s festival will also feature a trilogy of works by the legendary choreographer Bill T. Jones including Dora: Tramontane, about his French Jewish mother-in-law’s experience as a nurse and social worker in World War II.

The Kennedy Centre, set on the Potomac River, is considered a living national monument to slain president John F. Kennedy, a lover of the arts. — AFP