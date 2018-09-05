Thom Yorke drops song from his soundtrack to horror film ‘Suspiria’

Thom Yorke unveiled a ballad from his soundtrack for the remake of ‘Suspiria’. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — The Radiohead singer unveiled a ballad from his soundtrack for the remake of the 1977 Italian supernatural horror movie Suspiria, directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name).

Suspiria premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival earlier this week.

Yorke’s soundtrack for the film consists of 25 original compositions, including instrumental scores, interstitial pieces, interludes, and more traditional song structures.

Suspirium, the album’s first single, evokes an eerie mood with lyrics such as “Is the darkness ours to take?/ Bathed in lightning/ Bathed in heat.” The song is accompanied by a video of ghostly animated figures dancing.

Instrumental pieces from the track feature in the film’s trailer, which shows Dakota Johnson as an American dancer enrolled at a Berlin dance academy beset by supernatural happenings.

Suspiria was written and arranged by Yorke, who recorded and produced the album with Sam Petts-Davies. The album features the London Contemporary Orchestra and Choir, Yorke’s son Noah on the drums, and Pasha Mansurov on the flute.

The film, starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloë Grace Moretz, is set for limited release by Amazon Studios on October 26, before opening wide in US theaters on November 2.

Thom Yorke’s Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) drops October 26 on XL Recordings.

— AFP-Relaxnews